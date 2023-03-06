Venator FC 14 Results: Pagani Knocks Out Mora in the First Round

On Saturday, Mar. 4, Venator FC hosted Venator FC 14: Pagani vs. Mora, live from the Gold TV Studios in Rome Italy. The event featured a lightweight battle between Michael “The Sniper” Pagani and Spain’s David Mora.

In the main event, Pagani moved to 6-0 as a pro, and earned his fifth career knockout, when he took out Mora near the midpoint of the very first round. In the co-main event, former Bellator fighter Simone “The Tiger” D’Anna fought last-minute replacement Sandro Beberashvili of Georgia in his pro debut. It was not a bad fight for the young newcomer, but D’Anna secured a TKO victory by garound-and-pound in the second round.

Earlier on the card, a bantamweight bout between Fabio De Luca and former PFL fighter Darius Mafi was cancelled due to an illness De Luca came down with.

Advertisement



The only female bout on the card was in the strawweight division, when former BRAVE CF fighter Samin “The Demon” Kamal Beik climbed to 6-4 after earning her fifth finish, when she knocked out Beata Juhasz in less than 90 seconds. This was after the first bout of the evening when Italian amateur grappling champion Daniele Caldarera faced Fabio Morlacchi (1-1) from Milan in his pro MMA debut. The bout ended in a no contest, due to a knee strike from Caldarera that landed to the face of his opponent while Morlacchi had a knee on the mat.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS LW bout: Michael Pagani def. David Mora by TKO. Round 1, 2:22

FW bout: Simone D’Anna def. Sandro Beberashvili by TKO. Round 2, 2:47

SW bout: Samin Kamal Beik def. Beata Juhasz by TKO. Round 1, 1:28

BW bout: Fabio Morlacchi vs. Daniele Caldarera ends in a no contest (knee to head of grounded opponent)