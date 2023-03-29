Allycia Hellen Rodrigues Talks About What’s Next After Title Unification

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues captured the ONE atomweight Muay Thai championship in 2020. Soon after, her life got even better when she became pregnant and gave birth to a beautiful baby boy. But in her absence, Janet Todd assumed the throne as ONE Championship’s interim atomweight queen.

Rodrigues returned at ONE Fight Night 8 and ensured the world knew she was the undisputed atomweight champ. But it did not come easy.

Todd rushed out to an early lead in the first two rounds. However, after being away for more than two years, Rodrigues planned to start slowly and work her way into the match. Nothing Todd did surprised the Brazilian in their co-main event clash.

“I knew she was going to start strong and fast. I just kept calm, and I listened to my corner. Listening to my corner helped me get the victory,” Rodrigues told ONE in a post-fight interview.

“It’s similar [with Stamp Fairtex], but I think I worked more with my hands this time because I was training a lot of boxing styles. I promise next time I will start the fight stronger. I was out for a long time, but now I am going to be a better fighter.”

In her post-match interview in the Circle, Rodrigues said she wanted other women to be inspired by her performance. She continued to echo that sentiment when she got to the back and credited Angela Lee with helping to inspire her return to greatness.

“Because you know how hard it is to come back from that situation, and I am inspired by Angela Lee. I saw the way she came back and how she kept the belt with her. I want to do the same and inspire people the way Angela inspired me,” said the Brazilian.

The 24-year-old does not appear to be done with Todd just yet. In her post-match interview, she said she would like to go into kickboxing and try to become a two-sport champion.

However, if that opportunity does not come right away, she is more than willing to give Stamp another shot at the Muay Thai crown. Regardless of what happens next, Rodrigues wants to continue showing the world how great she is and why she is at the top of the food chain.

“It will be a new challenge for me [kickboxing], and I want a new challenge. And I promise I’m going to show a better version of myself this time,” said Rodrigues.

“Stamp called me out. I’m going to be there. Just tell us the day and the time.”