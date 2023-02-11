PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3 Results

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3, live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. The event featured prospective fighters vying for spots on the PFL roster.

The event aired live on Fubo Sports Network starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Danilo Marques def. Ras Hylton by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:33

Isaiah Pinson def. Vitor Resende by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Abraham Bably def. Hassan Graham by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:56

Louie Sutherland def. Alton Meeks by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 1:25