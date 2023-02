ONE Friday Fights 5 Results: Superball Bests Kongklai in a War

On Friday, Feb. 17, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 5, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Superball Tded99 def. Kongklai AnnyMuayThai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Denkriangkrai SingMawynn def. Songchana Tor BruceLee by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Nomphongnoi Sor Sommai def. Ploypanlan PK.Saenchai by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:57

Muay Thai bout: Teeyai PK.Saenchai def. Jelte Blommaert by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 1, 3:00

Muay Thai bout: Iony Lawrence def. Ploymuangjan SmileMuayThai by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:58

Muay Thai bout: Khunsuek Sor.Dechapan def. Yodbuangam Diamond98 by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:52

Muay Thai bout: Furkham Semi Karabag def. Revo Sor Sommai by TKO (leg kick). Round 3, 3:37

Fritz Aldin Biagtan def. Nurmukhammad Adamkhonov by KO (punches). Round 3, 4:36

Aleksandra Savicheva def. Zeba Bano by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:39

Muay Thai bout: Dedduanglek Tded99 def. Temirian Bekmurzaev by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Hannah Brady def. Claire Rankine by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:07

Chihiro Sawada def. Sanaz Fayazmanesh by submission (Americana armbar). Round 2, 0:53