Ares FC 11 Results: Abdouraguimov Pulls Off Late Kneebar for Second Title

On Friday, Jan. 20, Ares FC hosted Ares FC 11: Abdoul vs. Haratyk, live from the Dôme de Paris in Paris, France. The event featured a battle for the vacant middleweight title.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Abdoul Abdouraguimov def. Rafał Haratyk by submission (kneebar). Round 5, 4:25 – for the vacant middleweight title

Amin Ayoub def. Ghiles Oudelha by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Baissangour Chamsoudinov def. Alexander Mikael by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Faycal Hucin def. Paweł Biernat by disqualification (knee to head of grounded opponent). Round 1, 2:15

Alexandra Tekenah def. Levi Steedman by TKO (knees). Round 2, 2:49

Fabiola Pidroni def. Assia Miri by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:25

Ammari Diedrick vs. Karim Ghajji by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Mickaël Groguhe def. Freddy Kemayo by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:52

Jordan Zébo vs. Caleb Nascimento by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Kenzo Soares def. Elivs Tchapda by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:49

Hugo Guillon def. Franck Martin by unanimous decision (30-26 x 3)