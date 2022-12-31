Has Joe Joyce Earned a World Title Shot in 2023?

It seems odd to talk about a 37-year-old boxer as one to watch in 2023. At that advanced age, and with just 15 pro fights behind him, can we really talk about any fighter achieving a ‘breakthrough?’

Britain’s Joe Joyce isn’t just any boxer. Unlike a lot of his contemporaries who are now contesting world titles, he chose to stay in the amateur ranks for longer than was strictly necessary. Since finally turning pro in 2017, he’s undefeated and is now lining up a major title shot.

A Stunning Start

The man known as ‘Joe the Juggernaut’ enjoyed a productive amateur boxing career without ever really hitting the true heights. He claimed gold medals in the Commonwealth Games and the European Games, but his best result at the Olympics returned a silver at Rio in 2016.

Joyce decided to give the professional game a shot and it’s paid some serious dividends. Since 2017, he has won all 15 of his opening fights and 14 of those wins have come via knockout. Joe Joyce is a man who likes to get the job done early, but we’ll only get a true sense of his quality when he steps up in class. That chance may well come over the next 12 months.

Heavyweights on the Radar

There are a number of options for Joe Joyce in 2023: The fighter has already said that he is ready to take on either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk in a world heavyweight title bout.

Fury and Usyk are being lined up for a fight in the first half of the new year. Whoever comes through that tussle may well be willing to take on Joe Joyce in their first defense.

Does Joe Joyce Deserve that Title Shot?

A record of 15 wins from 15, including 14 by knockout, is usually enough to earn a shot at a world title. While he currently holds the interim WBO heavyweight belt after defeating Joseph Parker in December, he would prefer to be unified and undisputed.

In defeating the Kiwi, Joyce became the first man to ever knock the Kiwi out. He took up a position as Oleksandr Usyk’s mandatory challenger, but the Ukrainian is now lining up Tyson Fury in the new year.

The only question marks surrounding Joe Joyce relate to his age. The quality is undoubtedly there and he’s earned that chance of a title fight through an exceptional unbeaten record. He’ll now be made to wait for Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to do battle, but we can surely expect the Juggernaut to step up and take on either man in 2023.