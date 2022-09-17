LFA 142 Results: Amorim Wins First Title Defense

On Friday, Sep. 16, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 142: Amorim vs. Nichols, live from the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minn. The event featured a strawweight title fight between Jaqueline Amorim and Ashley Nichols.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jaqueline Amorim def. Ashley Nichols by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:39 – for women’s strawweight title

Thomas Petersen def. Kory Moegenburg by TKO (ground-and-pound). Round 2, 3:14

Sean McPadden def. Michael Cyr by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 3:26

Giovanna Canuto def. Jamie Colleen Miller by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Zach Vaci def. Rob Fenicle by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Adam Vigil def. Manatua Lemaire by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:57

Dan Moriarty def. Oscar Jurado Sanchez by technical split decision

Donald Bush def. Jimmy Padilla by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 1:24

Griffin Parriott def. Ratavious Thrasher by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 2:16

Gary Konkol def. Sam Hernandez by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 3:10

Devon Lozej def. Rashal Malik by unanimous decision

Cody Jerabek def. Bruce Xavier by KO (punch). Round 1,