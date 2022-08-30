Nine Performance Bonuses at ONE 160 and ONE on Prime Video 1

ONE Championship pulled off a sensational doubleheader on Friday, Aug. 26, with ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II and ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II going off within hours of each other.

Both events lit up the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong doled out a total of nine performance bonuses across the action-packed day.

Demetrious Johnson claimed the ONE flyweight world championship and the final $50,000 bonus in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 thanks to a scintillating leaping knee knockout of Adriano Moraes.

But the performance bonus cash began flowing at ONE 160 with Tommy Langaker.

The Norwegian star bested Renato Canuto via unanimous decision in a ten-minute submission grappling battle, but he could have scored a finish over the Brazilian. He came close on multiple occasions, and, in the end, was awarded the bonus due to his aggressive approach to the grappling duel.

Croatia’s Martin Batur was next to receive the additional cash, which he earned after a thrilling first-round TKO finish over British mixed martial artist Paul Elliott. After recovering from a wobble early in the round, Batur brought the action to the canvas and unleashed powerful ground-and-pound to score the victory and the bonus.

Also at ONE 160, and in one of the most incredible knockouts of the day, Saemapetch Fairtex iced Rittewada Petchyindee in their bantamweight Muay Thai rematch. The Fairtex Gym star possibly cemented himself as the next challenger to Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s divisional crown when he sparked his fellow Thai with a devastating overhand left in the second frame to even the score in the rivalry and earn the extra money.

In the closing bout of the day’s first spectacle, Christian Lee came out like a house on fire when he ran it back against Ok Rae Yoon for the ONE lightweight world championship. “The Warrior” pressured the world champion from the opening bell and eventually caused him to wilt in the second round to retake his place atop the stacked division and earn a bonus for his effort.

But the money was only getting flowing when the curtain came down at ONE 160. When the promotion’s Prime Video debut got underway, the athletes involved made sure Sityodtong’s wallet stayed open.

Both ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship finalists, Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Panpayak Jitmuangnon, earned bonuses for their knockout victories. The exciting finishes set up their eighth career meeting, with the tournament title hanging in the balance.

Brazilian superstar Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida added an extra $50,000 to his bank account with a dazzling heel hook submission against Kirill Grishenko. The victory inched the BJJ legend closer to World Title contention as he continues making his mark in ONE’s heavyweight division.

Muay Thai legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao also claimed a performance bonus in his latest defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. The Thai star shut down Liam Harrison with pinpoint accuracy on his leg kicks, leaving the Brit superstar unable to stand and answer the referee’s eight count.

The nine bonuses totaled $450,000 in additional payouts for the athletes, and they were well-earned, as ONE delivered one of 2022’s most memorable weekends of martial arts action.