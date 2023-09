ONE Friday Fights 31 Results: Kongthoranee Outworks Kabutov; Chorfah Starches Mongkolkaew

On Friday, Sep. 1, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 31, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai, MMA and kickboxing bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Sherzod Kabutov

Muay Thai bout: Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi def. Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:31

Muay Thai bout: Sibsan Nokkhao KorMor11 vs. Baramee Sujeebameekiew by KO (elbow). Round 2, 0:30

Muay Thai bout: Puengluang Baanramba def. Seksan Fairtex by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Sornsueknoi FA Group def. Udomlek Nupranburi by KO (leg kick). Round 1, 2:09

Muay Thai bout: Tonglampoon Maimornforest def. Apidet Namduemmee77 by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Alaverdi Ramazanov def. Alessandro Sara by KO (elbow). Round 1, 1:39

Kickboxing bout: Luca Cecchetti def. Huo Xiaolong by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: River Daz def. Nonthakit Tor Morsri by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Nongam Fairtex def. Francisca Vera by majority decision

MMA bout: Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu def. Gadzhimurad Gasanguseinov by unanimous decision