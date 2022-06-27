Fury FC 65 Results: Weems Taps Miller, Claims Title

On Sunday, Jun. 26, the Fury FC hosted Fury FC 65: Weems vs. Miller, live from the Alario Center in New Orleans. The event featured a bantamweight title fight.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Joshua Weems def. Mo Miller by submission (guillotine choke). Round 3, 2:15 – for the bantamweight title

Themba Gorimbo def. Julio Rodrigues by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Luis Luna def. Junior Maranhão by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:51

Matheus Camilo def. Tyrek Malveaux by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:24

Casey Jones def. Jonathan Eiland by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Felipe Efrain def. Javier Obregon by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:38

Taylor Mauldin def. Macy Breaux by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Zachary Borrego def. Tommie Britton by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)