BKFC Fight Night: Tampa 2 Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Jul. 23, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships will host BKFC Fight Night: Tampa 2, live from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Fla. The event features a bantamweight title bout between Jarod Grant and Reginald Barnett Jr..

The preliminary card will will air live and free on the BKTV app starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on BKTV ppv immediately after. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Jul. 22. Above is a photo gallery from the weigh-ins shot by Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for event results.