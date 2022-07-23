BKFC Fight Night: Tampa 2 Weigh-In Photo Gallery

Home
Photos
Jarod Grant vs. Reginald Barnett Jr. (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Reginald Barnett (L) vs. Jarod Grant (R)(Nick Vespe/BKFC)
(Nick Vespe/BKFC)
(Nick Vespe/BKFC)
(Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Michael Escoboza vs. Jared Warren (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Michael Escoboza vs. Jared Warren (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Michael Escoboza vs. Jared Warren (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Michael Escoboza vs. Jared Warren (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
David Feldman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
David Mundell vs. David Simpson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
David Mundell vs. David Simpson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
David Mundell vs. David Simpson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
David Mundell vs. David Simpson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Rynell Riley vs. Heinrich Caceres (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Rynell Riley vs. Heinrich Caceres (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Rynell Riley vs. Heinrich Caceres (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Rynell Riley vs. Heinrich Caceres (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Joshua Sanchez vs. Ryan Shough (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Joshua Sanchez vs. Ryan Shough (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Joshua Sanchez vs. Ryan Shough (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ryan Reber vs. Rick Caruso (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ryan Reber vs. Rick Caruso (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ryan Reber vs. Rick Caruso (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ryan Reber vs. Rick Caruso (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Stevo Morris vs. Brandon Allen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Stevo Morris vs. Brandon Allen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Stevo Morris vs. Brandon Allen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Henry Williams vs. Paul Walters (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Henry Williams vs. Paul Walters (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Henry Williams vs. Paul Walters (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Henry Williams vs. Paul Walters (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
JR Ridge vs. Justyn Martinez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
JR Ridge vs. Justyn Martinez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
JR Ridge vs. Justyn Martinez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
JR Ridge vs. Justyn Martinez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
JR Ridge vs. Justyn Martinez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Alex Tierney vs. Darrick Gates (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Alex Tierney vs. Darrick Gates (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Alex Tierney vs. Darrick Gates (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Alex Tierney vs. Darrick Gates (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Photos

BKFC Fight Night: Tampa 2 Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Jul. 23, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships will host BKFC Fight Night: Tampa 2, live from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Fla. The event features a bantamweight title bout between Jarod Grant and Reginald Barnett Jr..

The preliminary card will will air live and free on the BKTV app starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on BKTV ppv immediately after. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Jul. 22. Above is a photo gallery from the weigh-ins shot by Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for event results.

Advertisement