BKFC Fight Night: Jackson 2 Results

On Saturday, Jun. 11, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Jackson 2, live from the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson, MS. The event features a battle between Alan Belcher and Frank Tate.

The event airs live on BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alan Belcher vs. Frank Tate

Robbie Peralta vs. Martin Brown

Sawyer Depee vs Quentin Henry

Billy Wagner vs. Jeremiah Riggs

Frankie Shugart vs. Brett Williams

Arthur Walcott-Ceesay vs. Bobby Taylor

Stanislav Grosu vs. Brad Kelly

Christian Torres vs. Tim Hester

Tyler Sammis vs. Phil Ramer