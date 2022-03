On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with amateur fighter Brianna Kristin. The fighter discussed her work-college-fight life balance, her background in martial arts, her upcoming bout with Leena Krishnan, and her predictions for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @BigRilesMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter.