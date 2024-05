ONE Friday Fights 61 Results: Duangsompong Outworks Petsukumvit

On Friday, May 3, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 61, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Duangsompong Jitmuangnon def. Petsukumvit Boi Bangna by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Abdallah Ondash def. Suesat Manop Gym by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Samanchai Sor Sommai def. Brazil M Eakchat by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Petpattaya Silkmuaythai def. Chalawan Ngorbangkapi by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:48

Muay Thai bout: Petsaenchai M U Den KhonmaiBaowee def. Ruayjing Sor Wisetkit by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Petnakian Phuyaiyunan def. SingUbon Or AudUdon by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:09

Muay Thai bout: Ramadan Ondash def. Pichitchai PK Saenchai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Muga Seto def. Kabilan Jelevan by KO (strikes). Round 2, 1:29

MMA bout: Hanna Palmquist def. Chloe Cooke by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Haruyuki Tanitsu def. Anton Salchak by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Min Kyaw Za def. Ryohei Igado by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Ilyas Eziyeu def. Joji Goto by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 3:01