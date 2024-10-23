GLORY and RISE Join Forces: Featherweight Grand Prix Matchups Announced

On Dec. 21, Tokyo, Japan will host a marquee kickboxing event as GLORY and RISE join forces to present the Featherweight Grand Prix. This one-night elimination tournament will feature eight top-tier fighters competing at 65 kg (143 lbs), with the winner needing to emerge victorious in three bouts to claim the championship.

RISE x GLORY Featherweight Grand Prix

The tournament structure is straightforward. Quarterfinal matches will kick off the event, followed by semifinals, and culminating in the grand finale. The matchups have been revealed:

Berjan Peposhi vs. Lee Sung-hyun

Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 vs. Taiju Shiratori

Abraham Vidales vs. Chadd Collins

Kento Haraguchi vs. Miguel Trindade

Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 enters the tournament as the reigning GLORY Featherweight champion and former RISE titleholder. Known for his technical Muay Thai and devastating left kick, Petpanomrung will face Taiju Shiratori in the opening round. Taiju Shiratori, a rising star from Japan, will look to upset the champion and make a name for himself on the international stage.

Lee Sung-hyun, representing South Korea, brings his aggressive style and knockout power to the tournament. Berjan Peposhi, an Albanian fighter with a growing reputation, will square off against Lee Sung-hyun.

Abraham Vidales, hailing from Mexico, has been making waves in the featherweight division and will test his skills against Muay Thai striker Chadd Collins. Chadd Collins, the former RISE champion from Australia, aims to prove he’s the best in the world.

Kento Haraguchi, a former RISE champion and Japanese fan favorite, will face off against Miguel Trindade in a highly anticipated bout. Miguel Trindade, the Portuguese fighter coming off a recent knockout victory over Collins, looks to continue his winning streak and claim the tournament title.

It is a star-studded lineup and a collaboration between RISE and GLORY, pitting a deep division against each other to crown the best in the world. This also represents a significant step in the collaboration between GLORY and RISE, potentially shaping the future of international kickboxing.