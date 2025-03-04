ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon Preview and Predictions

On Friday, Mar. 7, ONE Championship will return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE Fight Night 29. The upcoming event features a combination of Muay Thai, MMA, and submission grappling. Friday’s main event features Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defending her women’s atomweight Muay Thai world title. She was supposed to face Shir Cohen, who pulled out with an injury, leading to Marie McManamon stepping in on short notice.

In the co-main event, Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon and Parham Gheirati will clash in an all-action bantamweight Muay Thai bout.

ONE Fight Night 29 also features Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu vs. Jeremy Pacatiw (bantamweight MMA), Diogo Reis vs. Shoya Ishiguro (flyweight submission grappling), and more.

ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the preview and predictions for the event.

Allycia Rodrigues has been the atomweight champion for over four years; can she add another title defense against Marie McManamon?

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ only loss in ONE Championship was against young phenom Smilla Sundell. The Brazilian’s other three promotional appearances have featured wins against Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, and Cristina Morales.

Marie McManamon will be making her promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 29. The Irish-English striker must overcome an improbable task, as she accepted a short-notice opportunity to challenge the champion.

Anything can happen in combat sports and maybe McManamon will become a breakout superstar at ONE Fight Night 29. Until further notice, it would be shocking if Rodrigues didn’t completely overwhelm and outclass McManamon for a knockout in rounds two or three.

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon has won two fights in a row under the ONE banner; does he have what it takes to make it three straight and defeat Parham Gheirati?

Rambolek is coming off consecutive unanimous decision wins against Soner Sen and Craig Coakley, pushing his promotional record to 4-2. Meanwhile, Parham Gheirati earned an opportunity on the primary roster after establishing a 6-0 record on the ONE Friday Fights circuit.

Rambolek vs. Gheirati is expected to be an all-out war, with both fighters likely seeing the canvas before things are over. Rambolek has a massive experience advantage. On the contrary, Gheirati, with his undefeated promotional record, is riding a wave of confidence.

Gheirati has more questions surrounding his fighting skills heading into ONE Fight Night 29. Therefore, Rambolek should be able to provide answers by handing him his first loss under the ONE banner by second or third-round knockout.

The lone submission grappling contest on the card marks the arrival of world champion Diogo Reis; how will he fare in his promotional debut?

Diogo Reis is one of the most talented young superstars in submission. The 22-year-old is a 2-time ADCC world champion and a former IBJFF Pan champion.

Reis’ upcoming opponent, Shoya Ishiguro, has won three consecutive submission grappling bouts on the ONE Friday Fights circuit. Ishiguro now looks for the biggest win of his combat sports career against Reis.

ONE Championship’s format has consistently exposed the levels of submission grappling talent. Therefore, Reis should be able to dominate Ishiguro with his creativity and superior fundamentals to secure a rear-naked choke finish.

Which fight is the sleeper matchup on this card?

The sleeper matchup at ONE Fight Night 29 is an atomweight Muay Thai bout between Yu Yau Pui and Martyna Kierczynska. Yu started her ONE Championship tenure with six consecutive wins. Last time out, she suffered a shocking 49-second knockout loss against Amy Pirnie.

Kierczynska’s promotional debut started with a surprising second-round knockout win against Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak. In Mar. 2024, the Polish striker couldn’t repeat her success and suffered a unanimous decision loss against Ekaterina Vadaryeva.

Yu and Kierczynska are high-volume strikers who bring added excitement to the women’s atomweight Muay Thai division. This matchup could create fireworks with both fighters focused on bouncing back after losing last time out.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Full Card (Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET) Women’s AtomW Muay Thai Championship: Allycia Rodrigues vs. Marie McManamon Rodrigues BW Muay Thai: Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Parham Gheirati Rambolek BW Muay Thai: Soe Lin Oo vs. Dmitrii Kovtun Soe LHW: Shamil Erdogan vs. Gilberto Galvao Erdogan BW: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu vs. Jeremy Pacatiw Baatarkhuu FW Muay Thai: Mohamed Younes Rabah vs. Nontachai Jitmuangnon Rabah FlyW: Joshua Perreira vs. Banma Duoji Perreira CW Muay Thai: Stefan Korodi vs. Katsuki Kitano Kitano FW Submission Grappling: Diogo Reis vs. Shoya Ishiguro Reis WM Muay Thai: Yu Yau Pui vs. Martyna Kierczynska Kierczynska CW Muay Thai: Eko Roni Saputra vs. Sanzhar Zakirov Zakirov