BKFC 26: Brito vs. Palomino 2 Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Friday, Jun. 24, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 26: Brito vs. Palomino 2, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event features a rematch for the welterweight title between Elvin Leon Brito and Luis Palomino.

The preliminary card airs live and free on BKTV app starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The main card will follow on the BKTV app via pay-per-view. Click here for full results.

The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Jun. 24. Above is a photo gallery from the weigh-ins shot by Phil Lambert and Nick Vespe of BKFC.

