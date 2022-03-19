PFL Challenger Series 5 Results: Miranda Picks Up Contract

On Friday, Mar. 18, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Challenger Series 5, live from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. The event features men lightweights vying for a PFL contract.

The event aired live on Fubo Sports Network starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Bruno Miranda def. Carson Frei by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:20

Damir Ferhatbegovic def. BJ Bland by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:19

Michael Dufort def. Arut Pogosjan by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:02

Yanal Ashmouz def. Dennis Hughes by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)