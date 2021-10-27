PFL 2021 10: Championships Results

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2021 9: Playoffs from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The event is the final card of the 2021 PFL season, and features six championship matches. The headlining affair will showcase Kayla Harrison as she attempts to win back–to-back PFL titles when she faces Taylor Guardado in the women’s 155-pound division.
The event begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, before moving over to ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado – for the lightweight championship
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Ray Cooper III – for the welterweight championship
Claressa Shields vs. Abigail Montes
Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Chris Wade – for the featherweight championship
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Ante Delija – for the heavyweight championship
Antônio Carlos Júnior vs. Marthin Hamlet – for the light heavyweight championship
Loik Radzhabov vs. Raush Manfio – for the lightweight championship
Omari Akhmedov vs. Jordan Young
Julia Budd vs. Kaitlin Young
Don Madge vs. Nathan Williams
