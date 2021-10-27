PFL 2021 10: Championships Results

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2021 9: Playoffs from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The event is the final card of the 2021 PFL season, and features six championship matches. The headlining affair will showcase Kayla Harrison as she attempts to win back–to-back PFL titles when she faces Taylor Guardado in the women’s 155-pound division.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, before moving over to ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado – for the lightweight championship

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Ray Cooper III – for the welterweight championship

Claressa Shields vs. Abigail Montes

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Chris Wade – for the featherweight championship

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Ante Delija – for the heavyweight championship

Antônio Carlos Júnior vs. Marthin Hamlet – for the light heavyweight championship

Loik Radzhabov vs. Raush Manfio – for the lightweight championship

Omari Akhmedov vs. Jordan Young

Julia Budd vs. Kaitlin Young

Don Madge vs. Nathan Williams