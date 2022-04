ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic Weigh-In Results

On Friday, Apr. 22, ONE Championship will host ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a lightweight kickboxing title bout between Regian Eersel and Arian Sadikovic.

The event airs live on the ONE Championship website with the lead card starting at 5 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8:30 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Apr. 21. See below for the weigh-in results.

Main Card (ONE Championship website, 8:30 a.m. ET)

Lead Card (ONE Championship website, YouTube channel and Facebook page, 5 a.m. ET)

Arian Sadikovic (169) vs. Regian Eersel (170) – Eersel failed hydration testJackie Buntan (125) vs. Smilla Sundell (127) – Sundell missed weightBokang Masunyane (126) vs. Jarred Brooks (123) – Masunyane failed hydration testLiam Harrison (145) vs. Muangthai PK.Saenchai (145)Chen Rui (145) vs. Song Min-jong (143)Danial Williams (125) vs. Namiki Kawahara (123)Gustavo Balart (125) vs. Yosuke Saruta (125)Giannis Stoforidis (225) vs. Andrei Stoica (222)Marie Ruumet (113) vs. Anissa Meksen (114)Windson Ramos (134) vs. Woo Sung-hoon (135) – Woo failed hydration testAyaka Miura (124) vs. Dayane Cardoso (124)Abraao Amorim (168) vs. Park Dae-Sung (170)Jin Tae-ho (183) vs. Agilan Thani (183)Mikey Musumeci (141) vs. Masakazu Imanari (142)James Yang (154) vs. Keanu Subba (154)