ONE Championship: X Results

On Saturday, Mar. 26, ONE Championship will host ONE X, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a 20-bout card, including five title fights across MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.

ONE X airs live in its entirety on the ONE Championship website on Saturday, Mar. 26, beginning with ONE X: Part I at 1 a.m. ET, followed by ONE X: Part II begins at 5 a.m. ET. The action then moves to ONE Championship’s pay-per-view at 8 a.m. ET for the ONE X: Grand Finale. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Stamp Fairtex vs. Angela Lee – for the atomweight title

Mixed rules bout: Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu – for the flyweight title

Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama

Muay Thai: Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr

Kickboxing bout: Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian – for the featherweight title

Muay Thai: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov – for the bantamweight title

Kickboxing bout: Capitan Petchyindee vs. Hiroki Akimoto – for the bantamweight title

Seo Hee Ham vs. Denice Zamboanga

Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan

Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai

Kickboxing bout: Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong – featherweight grand prix final

Grappling bout: Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao

Muay Thai bout: Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee

Jeremy Miado vs. Lito Adiwang

Shoko Sato vs. Stephen Loman

Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi

Kang Ji Won vs. Paul Elliott

Grappling bout: Mei Yamaguchi vs. Danielle Kelly

Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda