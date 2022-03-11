Eagle FC 46: Lee vs. Sanchez Results

On Friday, Mar. 11, Eagle FC will host Eagle FC 46: Lee vs. Sanchez, live from the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Fla. The event features a 165-pound bout between UFC veterans Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez, as well as a heavyweight title bout.
The event airs live on FLXcast starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez
Rizvan Kuniev vs. Anthony Hamilton – for the heavyweight title
Ray Borg vs. Ricky Bandejas
Handesson Ferreira vs. Zach Juusola
Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Impa Kasanganay
Akhmed Aliev vs. Darrell Horcher
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Nah-shon Burrell
Irwin Rivera vs. Firdavs Khasanov
Archie Colgan vs. Dylan Mantello
Reggie Peña vs. Ronny Markes
Thomas Webb vs. Tyler Ray
Caio Uruguai vs. Sitik Muduev
Manny Walo vs. Ryder Newman
