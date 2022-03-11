Eagle FC 46: Lee vs. Sanchez Results

On Friday, Mar. 11, Eagle FC will host Eagle FC 46: Lee vs. Sanchez, live from the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Fla. The event features a 165-pound bout between UFC veterans Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez, as well as a heavyweight title bout.

The event airs live on FLXcast starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Anthony Hamilton – for the heavyweight title

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Bandejas

Handesson Ferreira vs. Zach Juusola

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Impa Kasanganay

Akhmed Aliev vs. Darrell Horcher

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Nah-shon Burrell

Irwin Rivera vs. Firdavs Khasanov

Archie Colgan vs. Dylan Mantello

Reggie Peña vs. Ronny Markes

Thomas Webb vs. Tyler Ray

Caio Uruguai vs. Sitik Muduev

Manny Walo vs. Ryder Newman