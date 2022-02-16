Superbon Set to Face Grigorian at ONE X on March 28

ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon Singha Mawynn’s first title defense has been set for the monumental martial arts extravaganza ONE X on Saturday, Mar. 26. And the challenge will come against a familiar foe. Standing opposite the Thai champion will be ONE Championship’s top-ranked featherweight contender Marat Grigorian.

The world-title tilt won’t be the first meeting between the two kickboxing warriors. They previously met in the Kunlun Fight World MAX tournament championship match in 2018. On that occasion, Grigorian made quick work of Superbon with a jaw-dropping 29-second knockout to claim the tournament title. However, Superbon has gone on an incredible run since that time, which led him to the ONE gold and 2021’s most spectacular knockout over striking legend Giorgio Petrosyan. Now he wants to cement his status and level the score against Grigorian.

The Armenian-Belgian striker was part of the ONE featherweight kickboxing grand prix, but following his quarterfinal win over Andy Souwer, he had to withdraw due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. With Superbon ready for his return to the ONE Circle, Grigorian was the obvious choice for first challenger to his gold, as he is the top-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender, and the two have history together.

The matchup marks the fifth title bout added to the tenth-anniversary show. The stacked event will also feature the final of the ONE featherweight kickboxing grand prix between Chingiz Allazov and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. The winner of which will be the next challenger for Superbon or Grigorian.

ONE X will air live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Mar. 26, and with its gold-ladened card, it is shaping up to be the year’s most extravagant event.