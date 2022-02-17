John Wayne Parr to Make His Final Walk at ONE X on March 26

After a storied 25-year career, veteran kickboxer John Wayne Parr will finally be fighting for the last time. In an Instagram post on Feb. 14, Parr posted a picture of himself with ONE Championship founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. In the post, he stated that he will be having his “farewell fight” inside the ONE Circle. The details of his final fight have been confirmed with Combat Press by sources inside the promotion.

On Friday, Mar. 26, at ONE’s tenth-anniversary show, ONE X, Parr will be stepping into the cage for the last time as he faces former two-time ONE lightweight MMA champion Eduard Folayang in a bout under Muay Thai rules. ONE Championship Muay Thai rules include 4-ounce gloves inside a cage, which makes it one of the most exciting Muay Thai platforms, and one that Parr has always loved.

The 45-year-old Parr made his professional kickboxing debut in May 1997. Since then, he has compiled a 99-34-1 kickboxing record and an 11-3 pro boxing record. He and his wife, Angela Rivera-Parr, have spent the majority of their lives as professional fighters and coaches, and they currently own Boonchu Gym in the Gold Coast of Australia. He has held dozens of titles in kickboxing, Muay Thai and boxing, and his recent fights have taken place in Bellator Kickboxing, RIZIN, and, most recently, ONE Championship.

Parr made his ONE debut in Apr. 2021 when he took on Nieky Holzken in a Muay Thai bout. He lost that fight by TKO after a second-round head kick, and has not fought since. And, nobody can blame him. With three kids – all of whom compete in various combat sports – a gym, and a promotion of his own, “The Gunslinger” has plenty to focus on after a fighting career that has spanned two-and-a-half decades.

Folayang will be entering the ONE Circle for the first time since Aug. 2021, and his 23rd ONE bout. Since making his ONE debut at ONE FC 1 in Sep. 2011, the Filipino brawler has gone 13-11 in MMA, and he is currently riding a four-fight losing streak. However, three of those last four went the distance, and one was a split decision. With a black belt in Wushu, and still only 37 years old, he will certainly come in ready to give Parr a run for his money.

Parr has been a trailblazer in the combat sports world throughout his long career. He will certainly be missed, but it will be worth tuning in for his final battle at the historic ONE X on Mar. 26.