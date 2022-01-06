Is Chatri vs. Dana the Crossover Bout to Make in 2022?

The hottest crossover bout of 2022 could be between two men who sit atop the martial arts world – ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and UFC President Dana White. In an Instagram post showing off the striking acumen of its leader, ONE Championship asked a simple question: “Who wants to see Chatri vs. Dana?” And the ONE athletes are squarely behind their leader, as several of the organization’s top stars sounded off in the comment section.

“Uncle Chatri would beat the breaks [sic] off Dana,” wrote strawweight contender Jarred Brooks.

“Not even a competition,” commented Colbey Northcutt, who also posted a crying-laughing emoji.

Other comments came from Alaverdi Ramazanov, Alain Ngalani, Yoon Chang Min, Ilias Ennahachi, and Yusup Saadulaev – with each putting their support firmly behind the head of The Home of Martial Arts.

While White has dabbled in boxing and martial arts throughout his life, Sityodtong has been a lifelong student of the game. He began his martial arts journey as a child at Sityodtong Camp in Thailand and has trained in Muay Thai for 35 years. Lately, ONE’s outspoken chairman decided to dedicate himself to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and he was recently awarded his brown belt from former ONE strawweight world champion Alex Silva.

Would either man truly be interested in taking on this proposed contest? Well, Sityodtong didn’t hide from the question as he, too, commented on the Instagram post.

“Send me location,” said Sityodtong with an added crying-laughing emoji.

What martial arts fan wouldn’t love to see the leaders of two of the world’s biggest combat sports promotions step onto the mat against one another? Who do you think would get their hand raised in a matchup between White and Sityodtong?