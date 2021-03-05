ONE Championship: Fists of Fury II Results

On Friday, March 5, ONE Championship again touches down in its home base of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore for ONE Championship: Fists of Fury II.

The headliner features two recent additions to the ONE heavyweight stable. Iran’s Amir Aliakbari almost landed in the UFC, but a combination of factors led him to ONE instead. The Greco-Roman wrestler is a formidable presence in the division, but he’s set for what could be his biggest test yet when he collides with South Korea’s Kang Ji Won. Kang has already dispatched four opponents with his powerful fists, and he’ll try to make it five at Aliakbari’s expense.

The co-main event also shines a spotlight on the big men. Undefeated Russian Anatoly Malykhin has busted through the likes of Baga Agaev, Jake Heun and Alexei Kudin en route to a ONE contract. His promotional debut comes against Alexandre Machado, who has been inactive for more than two years. The Brazilian appeared on the third season of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil, but found little success. Machado is a former ONE title challenger, which would make him quite the scalp for Malykin to take.

The event streams on the ONE app and ONE’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. ET. American fight fans can find the broadcast on B/R Live. Check back following the event for the full results.