Walter Cogliandro vs. Ben Royle Announced as Co-Main Event of UAE Warriors 51

Italy’s Walter Cogliandro (14-4-1 with 8 finishes) returns to action against the UK’s Ben Royle (8-2) in the co-main event of UAE Warriors 51 on Saturday, Jul. 27 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The fight will be contested at featherweight.

“The Snatch”, a fighter of SBG Ireland, is currently on a three-fight winning streak, including a win over former featherweight champion Ali AlQaisi. A win here on Jul. 27 could see him sign with the UFC or PFL or fight for the UAE Warriors featherweight title next.

Royle is a BJJ black belt of the famous Tiger Muay Thai Gym in Phuket, Thailand and is 8-2 as a pro with five submissions and one knockout in ONE Championship where he holds a 2-1 record.

Fans can watch UAE Warriors 51 live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

The event will be headlined by Khabib & Islam teammate, Amru Magomedov (7-0) as he defends his lightweight title against Ali Kabdulla (9-2) of Kazakhstan.