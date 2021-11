ONE Championship NextGen II Results: Rittewada Stops Saemapetch

On Friday, Nov. 12, ONE Championship hosted ONE Championship: NextGen 2, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event featured a Muay Thai bout bewtween Saemapetch Fairtex and Rittewada Petchyindee.

The event aired in its entirety on YouTube, and can also be viewed above, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Rittewada Petchyindee def. Saemapetch Fairtex by TKO (cut). Round 2, 2:10

Kai Tang def. Chang Min Yoon by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:03

Kickboxing bout: Dovydas Rimkus def. Chunyu Zhang by majority decison – featherweight grand prix alternate

Kickboxing bout: Jo Nattawut def. Yurik Davtyan by knockout (punch). Round 1, 2:50 – featherweight grand prix alternate

Hiroyuki Tetsuka def. Agilan Thani by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:45

Muay Thai bout: Han Zi Hao def. Victor Pinto by unanimous decision