UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till Results

On Saturday, Sep. 4, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, middleweight contenders square off as Derek Brunson collides with England’s Darren Till.

The event kicks off at 2 p.m. ET followed by the main card at 4 p.m. ET. It can be seen in its entirety streaming on ESPN+.

FULL RESULTS Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

Tom Aspinall vs. Sergey Spivak

David Zawada vs. Alex Morono

Khalil Rountree vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Luigi Vendramini vs. Paddy Pimblett

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Molly McCann

Jack Shore vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Charles Jourdain vs. Julian Erosa

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Marc-André Barriault