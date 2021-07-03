CFFC 98: Cutts vs. Lainesse Results

On Saturday, July 3, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host CFFC 98: Cutts vs. Lainesse from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
In the night’s main event, welterweight champion Evan Cutts makes the first defense of his belt against challenger Yohan Lainesse.
The action kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on Facebook at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows live on UFC Fight Pass on 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Santo Curatolo vs. Dilshod Zaripov
Lee Henry Lilly vs. Solomon Renfro
Miles Lee vs. Liam Anderson
Ryan Rizco vs. Feraris Golden Jr.
Tyson Craig vs. Isa Dalipaj
Zachary Burhans vs. Joseph Schick
Jonathan DiLorenzo vs. Mike Dakessian (a)
Todd Box vs. Mark Grey (a)
Nick Gebhard vs. Kasaun Tramel (a)
Bryan Diaz vs. Saige Gomez (a)
(a) – denotes amateur contest