EFC Worldwide 85: Jacobs vs. Chipfumbu Results

On Saturday, May 8, EFC Worldwide returns to action, hosting EFC Worldwide 85: Jacobs vs. Chipfumbu from South Africa.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s bantamweight champion, Faeez Jacobs, defends his title against challenger Sylvester Chipfumbu.

The preliminary card streams live on Facebook, following by the main card live on DAZN at 12 p.m. Check back following the event for the full results.

