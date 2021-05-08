EFC Worldwide 85: Jacobs vs. Chipfumbu Results

On Saturday, May 8, EFC Worldwide returns to action, hosting EFC Worldwide 85: Jacobs vs. Chipfumbu from South Africa.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s bantamweight champion, Faeez Jacobs, defends his title against challenger Sylvester Chipfumbu.
The preliminary card streams live on Facebook, following by the main card live on DAZN at 12 p.m. Check back following the event for the full results.
Bruno Mukulu vs. Boyd Allen
Martin van Staden vs. Pietie Coxen
Fafa Dwama vs. Nkazimulo Zulu
Asiashu Tshitamba vs. Sindile Manengela
Claude Ntumba vs. Nerick Simoes
Diego Bandu vs. Stefan Pretorius
Serge Kasanda vs. Cole Henning
Cameron Saaiman vs. Billy Oosthuizen
Ceileigh Niedermayr vs. Christine Wolmarans
JT Botha vs. Zika Magengele