UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, April 17, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on fellow Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum. The Australia-based Whittaker has won two straight since losing his belt to current champion Israel Adesanya. Gastelum, meanwhile, snapped a three-fight skid in his last outing, a decision win over Ian Heinisch in February.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, April 16.

ESPN Preliminary Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Robert Whittaker () vs. Kelvin Gastelum ()Jeremy Stephens () vs. Drakkar Klose ()Andrei Arlovski () vs. Chase Sherman ()Abdul Razak Alhassan () vs. Jacob Malkoun ()Luis Pena () vs. Alex Munoz ()Tracy Cortez () vs. Justine Kish ()Alexander Romanov () vs. Juan Espino ()Jessica Penne () vs. Lupita Godinez ()Bartosz Fabiński () vs. Gerald Meerschaert ()Zarah Fairn () vs. Josiane Nunes ()Austin Hubbard () vs. Dakota Bush ()Tony Gravely () vs. Anthony Birchak ()