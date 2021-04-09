Lion Fight 65: McClatchie vs. Whitley Results

On Friday, April 9, Lion Fight will host Lion Fight 65 from the from Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, Kan.

In the night’s main event, Canada’s Taylor McClatchie battles Angela Whitley for the North American lightweight title. Whitley has fought for a belt before, falling short against pound-for-pound great Jorina Baars.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

