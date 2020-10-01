On Thursday, Oct. 1, Bellator MMA returns to the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy for its inaugural event on the CBS Sports Network
The event was slated to be headlined by English knockout artist Paul Daley and promotional mainstay Derek Anderson in a welterweight bout. However, a failed weight cut by Daley forced the bout to be scrapped.
Stepping into the main event spotlight will be a women’s flyweight bout between Kate Jackson and kickboxing specialist Denise Kielholtz.
The preliminary card streams live on the promotion’s YouTube page at 12:15 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on the CBS Sports Network at 4 p.m. ET.
FULL RESULTS
Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz
Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Laid Zerhouni
Ilias Bulaid vs. Ivan Naccari
Brian Moore vs. Simone D’anna
Justin Burlinson vs. Bobby Pallett
Lewis Long vs. Gianni Melillo
Mandy Bohm vs. Griet Eeckhout
Chris Duncan vs. Iamik Furtado
Walter Gahadza vs. Uros Jurisic
Kywan Gracie vs. Constantin Gnusariev
Lee Chadwick vs. Ederson Cristian Macedo
Blaine O’Driscoll vs. Salah Elkas
Jade Jorand vs. Monika Tochlikova
