On Thursday, Oct. 1, Bellator MMA returns to the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy for its inaugural event on the CBS Sports Network

The event was slated to be headlined by English knockout artist Paul Daley and promotional mainstay Derek Anderson in a welterweight bout. However, a failed weight cut by Daley forced the bout to be scrapped.

Stepping into the main event spotlight will be a women’s flyweight bout between Kate Jackson and kickboxing specialist Denise Kielholtz.

Advertisement

The preliminary card streams live on the promotion’s YouTube page at 12:15 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on the CBS Sports Network at 4 p.m. ET.