ONE Friday Fights 70 Results

On Friday, Jul. 12, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 70, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Stephen Irvine def. Focus PK Wor Apinya by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:57

Muay Thai bout: Yodthongthai Sor Sommai def. ET Wankhongohm MBK by TKO (injury). Round 1, 2:06

Muay Thai bout: Yodnumchai Fairtex def. Tubtimthong Sor Jor Lekmuangnon by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Apidet FiatPathum def. Boonchu Sor Boonmeerit by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:21

Muay Thai bout: PayakSurin Or AudUdon def. Tahaneak Nayokatasala by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Petphathai Bumrungsit def. Sirvan Amini by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Chokpreecha PK Saenchai def. Abdallah Ondash by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Tun Min Aung def. Tran Quoc Tuan by TKO (punches) Round 3, 1:01

Muay Thai bout: Petnamngam PK Saenchai def. Amir Abdulmuslimov by split decision

MMA bout: Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov def. Matheus Pereira by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Kendu Irving def. Yuhei Tsuda by KO (elbow). Round 2, 1:37