Stephen Irvine vs. Focus Muay Thai Clash Headlines ONE Friday Fights 70

Scotland’s “El Matador” Stephen Irvine is booked to face Focus PK Wor Apinya in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 70 on Jul. 12. The event will also see ET Wankhongohm MBK vs. Yodthongthai Sor Sommai, Abdallah Ondash vs. Chokpreecha PK Saenchai, and more.

Stephen Irvine vs. Focus PK Wor Apinya

Irvine has a 26-4 record with three victories at ONE Friday Fights. The Scottish “El Matador” made quite an impact when he won his first two bouts in ONE by way of knockout. The 24-year-old striker is looking to move up in this competitive Muay Thai division. At the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy in Glasgow, Irvine trains alongside top contender Nico Carrillo.

The 19-year-old Focus, of Thailand, impressed viewers with a knockout in his ONE debut in less than two minutes. This was against the highly touted Comeback TK Yutthana. Focus trains out of the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym and is now seeking professional career victory number 51. This will be a 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout.

ONE Friday Fights 70

The co-main event on Jul. 12 will see a 130-pound catchweight between ET Wankhongohm MBK and Yodthongthai Sor Sommai. Both come into the bout riding two-fight win streaks. After an impressive debut, Amir “The Tiger” Abdulmuslimov, of Russia, will face the highly experienced Thai striker Petnamngam PK Saenchai.

Also on ONE Friday Fights 70, Abdallah Ondash and Chokpreecha PK Saenchai, both unbeaten in ONE, will meet strawweight Muay Thai showdown. At just 23 years old, Lebanon’s Ondash is surging with four victories in ONE. Chokpreecha will be looking to stop the hype train and earn his 103rd professional victory. Most recently, he is coming off of a first-round knockout win.

In lightweight MMA, the unbeaten Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov will face Matheus “Guiado por Deus” Pereira, of Brazil. Combined, these two fighters are undefeated in five bouts in ONE Championship, all of which were won by stoppage.

Full fight card for ONE Friday Fights 70:

Focus PK Wor Apinya vs. Stephen Irvine (Muay Thai)

Yodthongthai Sor Sommai vs. ET Wankhongohm MBK (Muay Thai)

Tubtimthong Sor Jor Lekmuangnon vs. Yodnumchai Fairtex (Muay Thai)

Boonchu Sor Boonmeerit vs. Apidet FiatPathum (Muay Thai)

PayakSurin Or AudUdon vs. Tahaneak Nayokatasala (Muay Thai)

Petphathai Bumrungsit vs. Sirvan Amini (Muay Thai)

Chokpreecha PK Saenchai vs. Abdallah Ondash (Muay Thai)

Tun Min Aung vs. Tran Quoc Tuan (Muay Thai)

Petnamngam PK Saenchai vs. Amir Abdulmuslimov (Muay Thai)

Matheus Pereira vs. Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov (MMA)

Kendu Irving vs. Yuhei Tsuda (Muay Thai)