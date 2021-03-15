Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 31: Leonard Garcia and Tom Shoaff

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is here with episode 31 and features Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship standouts, and MMA veterans, Leonard Garcia and Tom Shoaff. In this episode, Garcia and Shoaff break down their first meeting, training for a similar opponent in Joe Elmore, getting your life right, and why Garcia decided to try bare-knuckle boxing. The pair discusses what it’s like to train with each other, despite the fact that they both compete in the same weight class. Shoaff also talks about his decision to move down in weight as he keeps fighting guys that are too big.

