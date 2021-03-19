ONE Championship: Fists of Fury III Results

On Friday, March 19, ONE Championship again touches down in its home base of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore for ONE Championship: Fists of Fury III.

In the night’s main event, reigning lightweight kickboxing champion Regian Eersel puts his belt on the line against well-traveled veteran Mustapha Haida.

The co-main event features another kickboxing titleholder, as Janet Todd begins her journey toward a second belt as she collides with Alma Juniku in a Muay Thai clash.

The event streams on the ONE app and ONE’s YouTube channel at 8:30 a.m. ET. American fight fans can find the broadcast on B/R Live. Check back following the event for the full results.