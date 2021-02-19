LFA 100: Altamirano vs. Smith Results

On Friday, Feb. 19, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 100: Altamirano vs. Smith from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new flyweight champion as Mexico’s Victor Altamirano meets Colorado-based Nate Smith. Altamirano has won two straight and has yet to taste defeat under the LFA banner in eight appearances. Smith looks to get back on track after he saw a six-fight winning streak come to an end on Dana White’s Contender Series.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

