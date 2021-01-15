UAE Warriors 15 Results: Machado and Zavurov Take Nods, Fakhretdinov Impresses

On Friday, Jan. 15, UAE Warriors hosted UAE Warriors 15: Azeredo vs. Lebout from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, UAE. The event was a co-promoted effort with Eagle Fighting Championship.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s lightweight belt was on the line between Brazilian Bruno “Machado” Azeredo and Frenchman Mickael Lebout.

The action kicked off at 9 a.m. ET. Full results can be found below.

Advertisement

