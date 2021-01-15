UAE Warriors 15 Results: Machado and Zavurov Take Nods, Fakhretdinov Impresses

On Friday, Jan. 15, UAE Warriors hosted UAE Warriors 15: Azeredo vs. Lebout from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, UAE. The event was a co-promoted effort with Eagle Fighting Championship.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s lightweight belt was on the line between Brazilian Bruno “Machado” Azeredo and Frenchman Mickael Lebout.
The action kicked off at 9 a.m. ET. Full results can be found below.
Shamil Zavurov def. Renato Gomes by unanimous decision
Jesse Arnett def. Elias Boudegzdame by split decision
Carlston Harris def. Saygid Izagakhmaev by submission (D’arce choke). Round 2, 2:36
Muin Gafurov def. Walter Zamora by unanimous decision
Vinicius de Oliveira def. Sultan Zholdoshbekov by unanimous decision
Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Eric Spicely knockout (punch). Round 1, 0:55
Abdurakhman Gitinovasov def. William Starks by unanimous decision
Martun Mezhlumyan def. Daniel Vega by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:07
Avliyohon Hamidov def. Louis Jourdain by unanimous decision
Shamil Magomedov def. Jayson Margallo by unanimous decision
Mohamad Osseili def. Elijas Paknys by knockout (spinning elbow). Round 1, 1:35
Shakhban Alkhasov def. Vasile Suprovici by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:30
Leandro Gomes def. Mohamed Karim by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:41
Ramazan Akaev def. Reydemtor Nacionales by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:35
Imamshafi Aliev def. Pim Kusters by knockout (punch). Round 2, 3:42