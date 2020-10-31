On Saturday, Oct. 31, Deep Jewels will host its 30th event. The all-women’s show takes place at New Pier Hall in Tokyo.

In the night’s main event, atomweight champion Tomo Maesawa faces off with challenger Hikaru Aono. Maesawa won the title in late 2018 with a victory over Mina Kurobe and has since defended it against Emi Tomimatsu. In between defenses of the Jewels crown, Maesawa has also clashed with elite fighters Ayaka Hamasaki and Seo Hee Ham. She was unsuccessful in both of those fights. The 27-year-old Aono enters this fight on the heels of a July victory over Rion Noda. The challenger has won three of her last four outings.

The event takes place at 5 a.m. ET on Saturday. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement