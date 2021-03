Deep Jewels 32 Results

On Sunday, March 7, Deep Jewels will host Deep Jewels 32 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The event will feature the first round of the promotion’s 2021 atomweight grand prix tournament as Saori Oshima takes on Emi Tomimatsu, Si Woo Park meets Mizuki Oshiro, Aya Murakami faces Sakura Mori, and Hikaru Aono battles Emi Sato.

The event airs live at 3:30 a.m. ET via pay-per-view. Check back following the event for the full results.

