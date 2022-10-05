Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: October 2022

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Advertisement



Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Cris “Cyborg” Justino (2) Kayla Harrison (3) Julia Budd (4) Cat Zingano (5) Macy Chiasson (6) Arlene Blencowe (7) Norma Dumont (8) Pam Sorenson (9) Sarah Kaufman (10)

The month of September saw Norma Dumont score another win, as the Brazilian defeated former pro boxer Danyelle Wolf. No top-10 fighters are scheduled to fight in October as of now.

Bantamweight (57.3-61.8 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Julianna Pena (2) Ketlen Vieira (3) Holly Holm (4) Raquel Pennington (5) Irene Aldana (6) Aspen Ladd (7) Yana Kunitskaya (8) Miesha Tate (9) Pannie Kianzad (10)

The month of September saw Irene Aldana notch a victory over Macy Chiasson. No top-10 fighters are scheduled to fight in October as of now.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Liz Carmouche (2) Katlyn Chookagian (3) Juliana Velasquez (4) Manon Fiorot (5) Alexa Grasso (6) Jennifer Maia (7) Lauren Murphy (8) Viviane Araujo (9) Taila Santos (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of September. Looking into October, Katlyn Chookagian meets Manon Fiorot with possible future title implications. Also, Alexa Grasso will fight Viviane Araujo.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Carla Esparza (1) Rose Namajunas (2) Weili Zhang (3) Joanna Jedrzejczyk (4) Jessica Andrade (5) Marina Rodriguez (6) Xiaonan Yan (7) Amanda Lemos (8) Michelle Waterson (9) Mackenzie Dern (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of September. Looking into October, Mackenzie Dern will square off with Xiaonan Yan in a main event fight.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Jessica Delboni (1) Seika Izawa (2) Alesha Zappitella (3) Ashley Cummins (5) Si Woo Park (9) Ayaka Hamasaki (4) Jillian DeCoursey (6) Lindsey vanZandt (7) Saori Oshima (8) Rena Kubota (10)

The month of September saw Seika Izawa score another win under the RIZIN banner over Anastasiya Svetkivskaya. Also, Si Woo Park defeated Ayaka Hamasaki on that same RIZIN card. Looking into October, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to fight.