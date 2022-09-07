Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: September 2022

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Cris “Cyborg” Justino (2) Kayla Harrison (3) Julia Budd (4) Cat Zingano (5) Macy Chiasson (6) Arlene Blencowe (7) Norma Dumont (8) Pam Sorenson (9) Sarah Kaufman (10)

Kayla Harrison was the lone 145er to fight in August, besting Martina Jindrova. With that win, she will again fight for $1 million in November against Larissa Pacheco. Looking into September, Norma Dumont will fight Danyelle Wolf.

Bantamweight (57.3-61.8 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Julianna Pena (2) Ketlen Vieira (3) Holly Holm (4) Raquel Pennington (5) Irene Aldana (6) Aspen Ladd (7) Yana Kunitskaya (8) Miesha Tate (9) Pannie Kianzad (10)

No top-10 bantamweights were in action in August. In September, Irene Aldana will square off with ranked featherweight Macy Chiasson.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Liz Carmouche (2) Katlyn Chookagian (3) Juliana Velasquez (4) Manon Fiorot (5) Alexa Grasso (6) Jennifer Maia (7) Lauren Murphy (8) Viviane Araujo (9) Taila Santos (10)

No top-10 flyweights fought in August and none are scheduled as of now to compete in September.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Carla Esparza (1) Rose Namajunas (2) Weili Zhang (3) Joanna Jedrzejczyk (4) Jessica Andrade (5) Marina Rodriguez (6) Xiaonan Yan (7) Amanda Lemos (8) Michelle Waterson (9) Mackenzie Dern (10)

No top-10 strawweights fought in August and none are scheduled as of now to compete in September.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Jessica Delboni (1) Seika Izawa (2) Alesha Zappitella (3) Ayaka Hamasaki (4) Ashley Cummins (5) Jillian DeCoursey (6) Lindsey vanZandt (7) Saori Oshima (8) Si Woo Park (9) Rena Kubota (10)

No top-10 atomweights fought in August and none are scheduled as of now to compete in September.