ONE Fight Night 11 Results: Eersel Crushes Menshikov Early to Retain

On Friday, Jun. 9, ONE Championship hosted ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured lightweight title fights in Muay Thai and submission grappling.

The event aired live and free to Amazon Prime subscribers on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Regian Eersel def. Dmitry Menshikov by knockout (Left Hook). Round 1, 0:46 – for the lightweight title

Grappling bout: Kade Ruotolo def. Tommy Langaker by unanimous decision – for the lightweight title

MMA bout: Ilya Freymanov def. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg by submission (Rear-Naked Choke). Round 1, 2:18

Kickboxing bout: Superbon Singha Mawynn def. Tayfun Özcan by knockout (Head Kick). Round 2, 1:46

MMA bout: Mansur Malachiev def. Jeremy Miado by submission (D’Arce Choke). Round 1, 4:31

Kickboxing bout: Arian Sadiković def. Nieky Holzken by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Kwon Won Il def. Artem Belakh by TKO (Ground and Pound). Round 2, 3:57

Muay Thai bout: Martine Michieletto def. Amber Kitchen by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Hu Yong def. Woo Sung Hoon by split decision

Kickboxing bout: Rade Opacic def. Guto Inocente by unanimous decision