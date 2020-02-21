On Saturday, Feb. 22, Rizin Fighting Federation will host its 21st event from Hamamatsu, Japan..

Saturday’s show could serve as a launchpad to contender status for featherweight headliner Mikuru Asakura and bantamweight staple Victor Henry, while also delivering what we’ve come to expect from a Japanese event, right down to a five-against-one grappling exhibition.

Asakura takes center stage in a featherweight clash with Daniel Salas, a name that should ring some bells with viewers of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 2. Salas competed on the UFC reality series, but he failed to advance beyond his first fight. Now, Salas seeks to shock the Japanese crowd when he takes on Asakura, who has won 13 of his 14 pro bouts.

Henry is the other notable name in this lineup. The American bantamweight rose to prominence under the Pancrase banner, but a few losses took the shine off his prospect status. Henry made a successful Rizin debut in August. Now, the 32-year-old seeks to extend his current six-fight winning streak while welcoming Masanori Kanehara to the promotion.

In addition to these two featured bouts, the Rizin 21 lineup includes another five MMA fights and five kickboxing bouts. There’s also the aforementioned grappling exhibition, which pits Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza, a highly decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, against a five-person team led by Yuki Nakai.

The event can be seen live above on pay-per-view right here on Combat Press at midnight ET. Check back following the event for the full results.