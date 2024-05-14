Superlek Booked to Face Kongthoranee Before Haggerty

“The Kicking Machine” Superlek Kiatmoo9 has been booked to face Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown. This matchup goes down at ONE Friday Fights 68 on Jun. 28 at 135 pounds, before Superlek will challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the 145-pound Muay Thai world title booked for Sep. 6.

It was announced earlier today that the two striking stars Superlek and Kongthoranee will face off live from Lumpinee Stadium. Currently, Thailand’s Kongthoranee is on a seven-fight win streak in ONE Championship’s flyweight Muay Thai division. The 27-year-old striker has an average fight time of less than eight minutes to due to his knockout wins.

The flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek is one of the top strikers in pound-for-pound Muay Thai. His last few fights have brought the attention of the world to him. Most recently, he dominantly defeated the multi-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion Takeru Segawa in kickboxing. Prior to this, he defeated Muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a three-round Muay Thai war.

With these victories, Superlek has punched his ticket to challenge the UK-born world champion Jonathan Haggerty for this Muay Thai world title at 145 lbs. This matchup is booked for ONE 168 in September in Denver, Colo.

But, before then, Superlek will stay at 135 pounds and face the streaking Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68 on Jun. 28, where the match will be small-gloves Muay Thai rules.