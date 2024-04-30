Who are Currently the UFC’s Biggest Stars?

In mixed martial arts, the UFC has some of the biggest stars with millions of followers around the world. UFC’s best fighting athletes are very talented and have great charm. And that’s what makes them so exceptional.

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett’s UFC lightweight division is a bright star. A native of Liverpool, England, Pimblett has 21 wins and has lost three times in the MMA records. Pimblett, 29, has been on a brilliant run recently, winning his last seven fights.

Paddy makes a unique fighting style in the cage. He has made a name for himself out of personality and amazing display of skills which now have his fans across the world drool over him. This is because of his outstanding performance.



The member of Next Generation MMA Liverpool Fighter has made a quick rise due to skills but also a heap of personality to be one of the most intriguing prospects in the UFC.

Sean Strickland

Sean “Tarzan” Strickland is a widely known UFC Middleweight fighter. He has fought a total of 28 fights, out of which he has won 22. He came into limelight due to his fighting style, and his technical way of fighting.

Resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Tarzan trains out of Xtreme Couture. Unquestionably his training regime is pretty strict and dedicated. He is famous for his tough determination for the game. He last fought his latest fight and lost. But besides that, he is a fantastic performer. Best MMA fighter in 2023 is the most recent achievement of Sean “Tarzan” Strickland. He is still the top player in UFC Middleweight Championship, and the fans of MMA also love him.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira is a highly praised UFC fighter who competes in the light heavyweight division. He is also referred to as “Poatan.” Pereira is from São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil. The mixed martial artist has a kickboxing background. Presently, he holds a 10-2 record.

He today trends as a top light heavyweight fighter in UFC and one of its finest strikers of all time. He is 36 years old, expecting to look into some hurricanes ahead – if he wins any.

Sean O’Malley

As Suga, Sean O’Malley is a professional fighter from Montana. He also went by other names; bantamweight division and UFC was the career path he chose. His birthplace is Helena, Montana while at the the time of writing, he has an unbelievable record of 18 wins with one loss and no-contest. O’Malley is currently practicing MMA at the MMA Lab gym which is located at Scottsdale, Arizona, United States, of course, known for high coaching standards.

Jon Jones

Jon “Bones” Jones is best-known for ruling the light heavyweight division and has become an infamous figure in MMA. Jones is associated with Jackson-Wink MMA. Moreover, Jones has been able to win 27 matches, has lost one, and one was ruled no-contest. He is an amazing artist and had a win by knockouts, submissions, and decision. As such Jones’ wins over Dominick Reyes, Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith, were dominant. Jon also faced many laws, but Jon’s skills and athleticism shine.

Today, MMA has thrilling fighters around the world. Since the UFC has been rebranded, UFC has some of the most thrilling fighters in their organization. Today every one of the UFC fighters had the potential to leave their mark in the Octagon and create a great amount of excitement. When we say so many, there is Paddy Pimblett or Sean O’Malley as well as the veterans of the Octagon Sean Strickland or Jon Jones. These fighters show so much skill just make every member of the audience leave asking for more.