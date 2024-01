ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh Results

On Friday, Jan. 12, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh, live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a battle of top ONE featherweight MMA contenders.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS MMA bout: Shamil Gasanov vs. Oh Ho Taek

Muay Thai bout: Suablack Tor Pran49 vs. Stefan Korodi

MMA bout: Kwon Won Il vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg

Muay Thai bout: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Shakir Al-Tekreeti

MMA bout: Artem Belakh vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

Muay Thai bout: Liam Nolan vs. Ali Aliev

MMA bout: Kang Ji Won vs. Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif

Kickboxing bout: Beybulat Isaev vs. Yuri Farcas

MMA bout: Mark Abelardo vs. Ibragim Dauev