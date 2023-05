ONE Friday Fights 15 Results: Nakrob Outworks Ploywitthaya

On Friday, May 5, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 15, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured 10 Muay Thai bouts and two MMA fights.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Siwakorn PK.Saenchai def. Theeradet Chor Hapayak by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Nakrob Fairtex def. Ploywitthaya Chor Wimolsin by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Baramee Sujeebameekiew def. Muangsap Kiatsongrit by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Sibsan Nokkhao KorMor11 def. Worlaphon Kiatchatchanun by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Chokdee Maxjandee def. Dinneurthong Muadphong191 by TKO (punches). Round 3, 2:48

Muay Thai bout: Jaising Sitnayokpunsak def. Denpayak Detpetchsrithong by KO (right cross). Round 3, 1:37

Muay Thai bout: Fabio Reis def. Sangmanee PK.Saenchai by KO (left hook). Round 1, 2:36

Muay Thai bout: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong def. Vladimir Gabov by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Josh Hill def. Satanfah Sitsongpeenong by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Yuly Alves def. Kwankhao Por Muangpetch by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Mark Abelardo def. Taron Grigorian by TKO (knees). Round 2, 2:56

MMA bout: Lucas Gabriel def. Ibragim Shaymanov by unanimous decision